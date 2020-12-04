Influencer Alexis Sharkey posted about moving to Mexico. Days later, her body was found.

In her final post on Instagram, dated November 23, 2020, Alexis Sharkey gushes about her Mexican holiday.
"Today I decided I’m moving to Tulum for the sinks and overall aesthetic. I’ve never been so obsessed with the vibe of a town in my life," she writes next to a selfie from a beautiful Instagram-worthy bathroom.
But it's the last post on the 26-year-old's colourful feed, which is full of glamourous pictures of the Instagram influencer, who hasn't gone more than a few days without posting on her page in years.
Now, the picture diary of the American's life is just that. A memorialised, almost-daily update from a young woman's travels through Texas, the Caribbean, Colorado, and the Bahamas. A picture book of her love story with husband Tom Sharkey, a peek into her favourite products and routines and clothes, and an insight into the friends and hobbies she surrounded herself with.
As a stranger looking in, you feel like you know her. Or knew her. All thanks to the accessibility of the industry she has built a career in.