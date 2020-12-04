Influencer Alexis Sharkey posted about moving to Mexico. Days later, her body was found.

After exchanging text messages with friends and family on Friday November 27, the day after Thanksgiving, Alexis' phone went quiet from about 6pm. She'd reportedly left her apartment on foot after an argument. We don't know who with.

As the weekend stretched on her husband and family started to grow worried, sending out requests on their social media as they tried to track her down. Her job was her phone - it was highly unusual for her not to be contactable on it. It was even more unusual for her not to have posted on her social media in 24 hours.

Unbeknownst to them, a body had been found on the side of the road in Houston at 8.30am on Saturday morning, and a crime scene had been erected only kilometres from Alexis' and Tom's apartment.

The driver of a sanitation truck on his morning route had seen two feet sticking up in the grass and quickly called police. The woman found had been dead for hours, but according to investigators, her body showed no signs of injury or trauma.

It would take 24 hours to confirm her identity as Alexis. But police are still waiting for an autopsy to tell them how she died.

Her family say they don't need an autopsy to know that she was murdered.

"The way in which she was found - my child would never do that to herself," her mother Stacey Robinault, told KPRC-TV.

