Alexis Ren and Jay Alvarrez were 'the' Instagram couple. Now we know what it was really like.

"You were the first face of Instagram," Alex Cooper said.

And while Alexis Ren said a deflecting 'wow' in response, she knows that it's true. With 14.8 million people following her every post, Alexis grabbed the attention of this audience nine years ago, and she's held its gaze ever since.

While you may not instantly recognise her name, chances are that you've seen an Instagram picture of Alexis, or a YouTube video of her romantically running away from the camera during a vlog filmed on a pristine beach. And there's a really big chance that you have seen a photo of her with her ex-boyfriend and thought, 'I want that'.



Video via Mamamia.

That's because Alexis was one half of the first Instagram famous couple. She travelled the world with her partner, Jay Alvarrez, and the world became fascinated with the pair.

Even after their breakup in 2017, everything remained picture perfect about the couple, with just an archive of photographs and #relationshipsgoals sprinkled across the internet.

But this week, Alexis Ren decided to take people behind the filtered fairytale she and her ex established, to share what their relationship was really like. And she did it all on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, with host Alex Cooper.

Here is Alexis' side of the story.

When Alexis met Jay.

...Or maybe this should be titled, When Jay DMed Alexis.

Alexis and Jay's Instagram-famous relationship started at the source of their fame: on Instagram.

"He DMed me and was like: 'Come to Hawaii,'" Alexis shared.

While this sounds like the opening plot of a true crime investigation, Alexis wasn't afraid, or cautious, or concerned. Instead, she hopped on a plane to Hawaii with her big sister.

When Alex asked Alexis what initially attracted her to Jay, she had an instant response: "The lifestyle."

"He seemed very connected to nature. And his mum had died from cancer too, so we connected over that and I thought, 'He gets me,'" she said.