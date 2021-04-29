What Alex Williamson did yesterday is close to every woman's worst nightmare.

Alex Williamson might be Australia’s most famous comedian you’ve never heard of.

Going by the name Shooter Williamson on Instagram, the 32-year-old has half a million followers. On TikTok, his following is edging towards one million.

And yesterday he said in an Instagram story: “All you chicks here firing up, you think your boyfriends are looking at your boot of a head? No. They're looking at hot 19 year olds.”

And that is one of the few sentences we can actually publish.

It began on Wednesday morning, when 24-year-old Peach PRC, who has a TikTok following of 1.2 million and an Instagram following of 189K, posted a message to her followers.

The reason you won’t see media publications platform her allegations against Williamson is because Australia has some of the strictest defamation laws in the world. By reproducing a claim made by a person on social media, a media company like ours could find ourselves in a courtroom, no matter how many times we use the word ‘allegedly’. And Williamson is fiercely denying any wrongdoing.

What we can say is that Peach accused her former partner of “predatory” behaviour.

Her motive for coming forward, she said, was to “warn” others about his behaviour. Particularly at risk, she claimed, were “young, vulnerable women and girls”.