Alex Nation says her 13-yo sister wanted to end her own life after getting a harrowing text.

Warning: This article contains information about suicide which may be distressing for some readers.
“You know what would be better for Zack and I, if you went and killed yourself.”
Those were the words of a message sent to Bachelor star Alex Nation’s 13-year-old sister, Angie, on Tuesday night.
Angie has been bullied relentlessly for almost three years. She has high-functioning Aspergers, anxiety and depression, but despite the constant taunts, has been open and honest about her battle with her mental health.
But after receiving the message – on the same evening she returned home from a five-week stay with her grandparents, where she was able to log off social media and enjoy some much-needed respite – Angie locked herself in her room, threatening self harm.
This is my sister Angie, she’s 13 years old. She’s bright, funny, kind and caring. She goes to cadets and aspires to be in the army one day. She loves singing and dancing around the house, hanging out with her friends and watching her favourite people on YouTube. She also has high functioning Aspergers, anxiety and depression. She has been severely bullied for almost 3 years and the internal torment that she goes through on a day to day basis is crippling. Often, her anxiety is paralysing. I’m grateful that this post isn’t something that a parent, loved one or friend would have to write if she had chosen to make the ultimate sacrifice by taking her own life last night. Angie had spent the school holidays with our grandparents on their farm. It’s a loving, healing place and there, she felt safe. She came home two days ago and having barely been on social media for the last 5 weeks she thought she would connect with friends online. My heart was in pieces when I learnt what followed. Angelina has always been very open about her mental health issues. She’s brave and bold and isn’t afraid to discuss them. She received a message from a girl her age. The message read as this- “you know what would be better for Zack and I, if you went and killed yourself” Followed with “RIP”. 2 hours later, Angie had locked herself in my mums room, threatening self harm and phoned Lifeline. She pleaded with lifeline to help make it stop, expressing that she simply didn’t want to be here anymore and she wanted to be with her dad(he passed away 4 years ago). “I want to kill myself, I’m going to kill myself, please help”. Within minutes an ambulance and police officers were at my Mums house. This isn’t the first time my sister has found herself in this dark place. A place where her thoughts are troubling, tormenting and deafening. People need to know and understand that their words can be the catalyst for someone like my sister. It infuriates me and saddens me that with tragedies such as Dolly’s and having friends who have lost loved ones to suicide that this is still going on! It has to stop, it must! Spread kindness and make a stand for zero bully tolerance. LIFELINE: 13 11 14
Alex shared her little sister’s story on Instagram on Wednesday night, saying her sister’s struggle broke her “heart in pieces”.
“She pleaded with Lifeline to help make it stop, expressing that she simply didn’t want to be here anymore and she wanted to be with her dad (he passed away 4 years ago),” Alex wrote.
“‘I want to kill myself, I’m going to kill myself, please help’.
“Within minutes, an ambulance and police officers were at my mum’s house.”
LISTEN: After the death of Dolly Everett, Vikki Ryall from Headspace shares her advice on how parents can talk to their kids about mental health and suicide.
Alex shared that this isn’t the first time her sister – who she describes as “bright, funny, kind and caring”, who loves singing and has dreams of joining the army – has found herself in such a dark place.
“People need to know and understand that their words can be the catalyst for someone like my sister,” Alex wrote.
“It infuriates me and saddens me that with tragedies such as Dolly’s and having friends who have lost loved ones to suicide that this is still going on! It has to stop, it must!”