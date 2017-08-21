Alex Nation has finally broken her silence about her new relationship with AFL team mate Maegan Luxa, well, kind of.

Last week New Idea reported that Nation had broken up with Richie Strahan, who she met on the last season of The Bachelor, and had found love with Luxa.

On her 88.3 Southern FM radio show, 26-year-old Nation kind of spoke about her new relationship without, erm, actually explicitly mentioning it.

Speaking about the same-sex marriage plebiscite she said “people can’t help who they connect with”.

“We should celebrate love between people whether it is male, male and female or women and female,” Alex said.

“I think if you have a connection with someone you can’t – people can’t help who they connect with … that should be all that matters.”

Nation said joining her AFL football team at the start of the year opened her eyes to the world of same-sex relationships.

“Before being in a football club I didn’t have any friends that were in relationships with women, I’d never experienced that,” she said.