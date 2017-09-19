Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

Hello, celebrity lovers!

1. Alex Nation explains those photos of her ‘kissing’ a ‘mystery man’

It seems I can’t be seen with either a man or woman without it being rumoured that I’m in a relationship with them. Platonic relationships obviously aren’t a thing ????????‍♀️ At least this photo accurately shows my happiness towards Nutella donuts and strawberry milkshakes, in fact.. it’s the only thing accurate at all ???????? A post shared by Alex Nation (@alexandranation) on Sep 18, 2017 at 12:13am PDT

The Bachelor alum Alex Nation just can’t catch a break.

A little over a month after being snapped kissing her AFL teammate and rumoured girlfriend Maegan Luxa, the mum-of-one has now been dragged into the spotlight after Woman’s Day published photos of her kissing a ‘mystery man’. (A peck. It was a peck.)

If you haven’t heard, men and women seen in the same vicinity cannot be friends. It’s scientifically impossible. Men and women are OPPOSITES and therefore ALWAYS ATTRACT. #likemagnets #science #truth #fact

But can everyone please relax? The 26-year-old has addressed the latest relationship rumours on Instagram, like all good reality TV personalities tend to do.

“It seems I can’t be seen with either a man or woman without it being rumoured that I’m in a relationship with them,” she told her 104,000 followers.

On Monday, Alex spoke to Daily Mail Australia about the pap photos in question, sharing, “that man is Jordan Price, he’s one of my best friends and he’s actually gay.”

Ah. We guess that puts this gossip story to rest, then.

