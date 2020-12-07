Alex Nation just debuted her new boyfriend on Instagram, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Alex Nation just debuted her new boyfriend (and their #vanlife) on Instagram.

Former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star, Alex Nation has just debuted her new boyfriend, Carson Joy, on Instagram, and we are very happy to hear this news, thank you very much.

We first met Alex Nation in season 4 of The Bachelor where she won Richie Strahan's heart before the pair separated after one year, and since have seen her appear on the Bachelor in Paradise.

But this week, the 29-year-old shared her new boo in a series of black and white photos.

The pair were looking very loved up, with Nation captioning the pics "Nice to meet you Mr Jory."

We love this for them.

2. Apparently Bachelor in Paradise producers threatened Niranga with a bad edit if he gave his rose to Mary.

So, it turns out Mary Viturino and Connor Canning's perfect love story may have never happened if Niranga Amarasinghe listened to threats from Bachelor in Paradise producers to give Abbie Chatfield his rose over Mary, and this is some very important information.

In case you need a refresher - we get it, 2020 has been a long year - on this year's Bachelor in Paradise, Abbie Chatfield was eliminated early in the season when Niranga chose Mary Viturino over her, as they were friends and he didn't see Abbie as a potential girlfriend.