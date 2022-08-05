20 children died in the Sandy Hook shooting. For a decade, their parents have been told it was a hoax.

"Jesse was real. I am a real mum," Scarlett Lewis told a courtroom, as she stared into the eyes of a prominent conspiracy theorist.

"There are records of Jesse's birth. Of me. I have a history," she continued, her voice exasperated but firm.

Lewis found herself sitting in that witness box on Tuesday, because according to the man in front of her, she's a liar.

She's a paid actress.

She belongs to the 'deep state.'

Her son, Jesse, wasn't real.

Six-year-old Jesse Lewis was one of 20 children aged six and seven murdered in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting alongside six teachers, on December 14, 2012, in Newtown Connecticut.

Video via Twitter/Law & Order Channel.

But Alex Jones, a conservative, alt-right radio show host and prominent conspiracy theorist thinks it was a hoax.

In fact, on the day of the shooting - as the world reeled from the tragedy before them - Jones spent 50 minutes on his show, InfoWars, telling listeners, "Why did Hitler blow up the Reichstag? To get control. Why do governments stage these things? To get our guns! Why can't people get that through their head?"

He didn't stop there. For years, he and his fans have harassed the grieving relatives of the Sandy Hook massacre claiming they are "crisis actors" in a government plot.

Jesse's parents, Lewis and Neil Heslin, have been fielding death threats since their son died, describing the ongoing trauma and harassment as a "living hell."

Jones has been spreading conspiracy theories about Sandy Hook since 2012. Image: AAP/STRMX.