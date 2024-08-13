'I literally wrote the book on how to be a tradwife. This is what I know now.'

Before Nara Smith and Ballerina Farm, there was American influencer and author Alena Kate Pettitt, one of the internet's first 'trad wives'.

She was championing this lifestyle, where a woman focuses solely on being a homemaker, long before it became trendy, thanks to her blog, Mrs. Stepford.

In the late 2000s, Alena started posting about her experience as a stay-at-home girlfriend, and in 2016, she even published a guidebook titled Ladies Like Us after getting married, welcoming her first child with husband Carl and turning to the Pentecostal religion.

The book became a kind of manifesto for other young women hoping to exit modern relationship structures and hark back to a more 1950's style 'man as the provider' family life.

The former marketing executive loved living traditionally and used her book to show other women how to dress modestly, cook, and 'embrace their femininity'. She quickly became the poster woman for those who wanted to adopt the same lifestyle.

Despite the tome making her a household name, Alena recently told The New Yorker that she has left that life behind, moving halfway across the world to start again in Australia.

Alena Kate Pettitt has a lot of thoughts about the current "trad wife" movement. Image: Instagram @thedarlingacademy.