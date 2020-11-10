Here is a closer look at the people who have been lecturing us about family values.

On Monday night, Four Corners laid bare the alleged inappropriate conduct of two federal cabinet ministers, highlighting what the programme called sexist attitudes held by certain men in Parliament towards women in the workplace.

Whilst Attorney-General Christian Porter and Urban Infrastructure Minister Alan Tudge have both spent their careers publicly espousing family values, their alleged behaviour in the corridors of Canberra suggest otherwise.

As former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told journalist Louise Milligan, “Some of the most trenchant opponents of same-sex marriage, all in the name of traditional marriage, were at the same time enthusiastic practitioners of traditional adultery.”

Also mentioned in the program was former Deputy Prime Minister Baranby Joyce, whose extramarital affair with a parliament staffer - seen as hypocritical at the time due to Joyce’s staunch opposition to same-sex marriage - triggered a ‘bonk ban’ in Parliament.

So what exactly were these men doing privately, as they publicly preached the importance of traditional families.

Christian Porter

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Attorney General Christian Porter in 2019. Image: Getty.

In November 2015, Porter told Q&A in a discussion about women: “If we can change the attitudes and make sure that young boys understand what a respectful relationship is, understand what are the proper boundaries, understand what’s acceptable and not acceptable, they will go on to be good fathers, and good husbands, and good partners.”

In 2018, when asked by Leigh Sales on 7:30 if the Liberal Party has a problem with sexism, he responded: