'I was obsessed with this $1,600 bag. Then I found a $12 version.'

Do you wish you were rich? I would like to be rich.

But even if I had the kind of money to make spending, oh, let's say $1,660 on a cute bag seem like nothing more than a drop in the ocean, I'm not sure I'd… spend it? Or maybe I would, idk. I've never had that kind of money. It's hard to say what Rich Me would do.

THANKFULLY, with my regular-person income and bills to pay, it's not a question I've ever had to grapple with, so when I saw the stunnin' Le Coeur Bag by Alaïa I didn't, um… think twice about not buying it? I mean, I would have loved to own it, obviously, because I like pretty things, and my birthday was coming up, and who deserves *things* more than a birthday girl?

But $1,660 was just not a price point that is aligned with my bank account's current values (even if I WAS turning 40 — and if any occasion calls for wild, reckless spending it's entering a new decade).

Ain't she a beauty? Alaïa Le Coeur Bag, $1,660. Image: Alaïa.