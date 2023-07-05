‘I faked my feelings for air time.’ Al Perkins’ awkward Love Island admission.

Al Perkins rose to fame as the overwhelming fan favourite on the 2022 season of Married at First Sight.

He did a bunch of shoeys.

He didn't know how to take care of himself.

He was basically a human-sized labrador, but he was relatively harmless and (seemingly) came with the best of intentions.

The Bondi lad was matched with Samantha Moitzi, but the couple didn't make it to the final vows before breaking up.

Al was then cast on last year's Love Island Australia season as a bombshell. He left the villa with Jessica Losurdo just before the finale. After the final episode aired, Al and Jess confirmed they had since split.

And now, in a new interview, the 26-year-old has admitted he faked his feelings for Jess.

While appearing on Luca’s Podcast, when the reality star was asked by host Luca Silvera if he has ever 'faked feelings' just to stay on a reality show, Al didn't hesitate.

“Oh f**k. I did. I did,” he admitted.

“I told the girl I was on Love Island with that I was falling for her just so I could make it further in the Villa,” Al said, as he continued to laugh. “It was really bad."

Ya think?

