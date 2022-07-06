Cancellations, delays, lost baggage: What exactly is going on with airports right now?

Danielle had big plans for her 20th wedding anniversary - a much anticipated adventure in Europe.

But as she and her husband hurried around the house packing up their final belongings for their trip away, they got an email.

Their Singapore to Copenhagen flight had been cancelled.

They could get to Singapore. But after that - they'd be stranded.

They tried to call their travel agent, but they were closed. They tried to get in touch with the airline company, but they were overseas and out of hours.

Not knowing what else to do, they headed to the airport. Their airline was great, initially, saying they knew the flight had been cancelled, were working on a replacement and would give an update shortly.

24 hours later, they were still in Australia.

Watch: Tips from savvy travellers. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

The airline sent them down to Sydney from Brisbane, thinking they'd have a better chance at getting a viable flight...but unfortunately, it just left them in a stickier situation with a lack of connecting flights.

"We just went - you know what, the universe is trying to tell us that we really shouldn't be going anywhere. We were left trying to get home to Brisbane from Sydney, and it cost us $800 to get home. I then started to feel unwell and icky, went and did a RAT test and discovered - not only do I not have a holiday, I also have COVID!" Danielle told Mamamia's news podcast The Quicky.

"What a happy anniversary it was! I can laugh, but I did spend the entire week in bed sobbing," she said.

Danielle and her husband certainly aren't alone. If you've flicked on the morning news over the past few weeks and months, you will have noticed airport chaos creeping into those headlines more than normal.

Between cancellations, delays and lost baggage - there's a lot of disgruntled travellers out there.