Update:
Earlier, Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, spoke to media about the disappearance of Air Asia flight QZ8501 in the ocean north of Indonesia, close to the coast of Borneo. She confirmed that a search operation is underway and that she has been advised that there are no Australians on the flight.
“We understand that there were no Australians on board that flight,” she said.
Previously, Mamamia wrote:
AirAsia released a Facebook post at 2.45pm confirming that Flight QZ8501 had lost contact with Jakarta’s air traffic control on 10.15am Sunday.
The flight had departed the Indonesian city of Surabaya and was intended to reach Singapore with 162 people on board before they lost contact.
The pilot requested for a “left track” to avoid clouds says Indonesia’s air transportation director.
The Air Asia CEO wrote:
The aircraft, which is an Airbus 320-200, has prompted a tweet from Airbus.
More details to come….