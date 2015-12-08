What incredible strength.

May Ali is an aspiring artist. She has two young daughter’s and a loving husband.

May had a “bright” future ahead of her. But in July 2014, May’s “healthy and active” life was turned on it’s head, as she was diagnosed with autoimmune conditions Sjogren’s Syndrome and Myositis.

On Change.org May writes, “my condition deteriorated rapidly, puzzling my specialists as my symptoms intensified and began affecting multiple organs.” May’s deteriorating health brought her close to death on mulitple occasions. “I also became severely disabled,” she says. “Unable to sit, walk and feed myself. I required full-time care and medical attention.”

In addition to her preexisting conditions, May was eventually diagnosed with atypical haemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). May explained to The Project team, the condition causes “lots of minute blood clots that attack all of the bodies organs, including the brain, the heart, the kidneys, and the liver.”

Watch May’s full interview with The Project below: