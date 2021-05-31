The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday June 1.

Vic lockdown 'ring of steel' not ruled out.

A return to the so-called "ring of steel" separating Melbourne and regional Victoria is not off the table if the state's lockdown drags out beyond seven days.

Acting Premier James Merlino warned the outbreak could get worse before it gets better, as three of 11 new cases reported on Monday were linked to a Melbourne aged care home.

A 99-year-old woman is among those those who tested positive.

Mr Merlino added it was too early to tell if the statewide lockdown would be extended beyond 11.59pm on Thursday, saying the next few days would be critical.

CHO Brett Sutton says a return to the ring of steel around #Melbourne is “not out of the question”.



The idea is welcomed by some regional communities, locked down hundreds of kilometres from the outbreak’s epicentre. @andrew_lund #9News pic.twitter.com/WC1a92e7ju — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) May 31, 2021

None of Victoria's 60 active cases reside in the regions, although several of the state's more than 320 exposure sites are outside the city.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton could not rule out a return of the "ring of steel", a series of road border checkpoints that stood for weeks last year as the regions recovered from the second wave quicker than Melbourne.

Federal government criticised for quietly revoking aged care rule.

The Morrison government is under renewed pressure over its aged care coronavirus response after dropping a rule to ensure staff do not work across multiple sites.

It emerged on Monday the federal government scrapped a requirement for aged care workers to only work at one facility in November last year.