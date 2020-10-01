The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday October 2.

Qld aims to open to NSW visitors from Nov 1.

NSW visitors are set to be allowed into Queensland without undergoing mandatory quarantine from November 1.

The state government's COVID Safe Future Plan, which lays out a roadmap until the end of 2020, was released on Friday.

Under the plan NSW travellers could enter Queensland without undergoing quarantine from November 1, provided there are no unlinked cases of community transmission in the southern state over the next 29 days.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says up to 40 people will also be allowed to dance at weddings from November, and in the more immediate term people will be able to stand at bars and pubs and drink from 4pm on Friday.

BREAKING: From November 1, Queenslanders can have gatherings of up to 40 people in homes and public spaces.#covid19au pic.twitter.com/iKR1G8eEqE — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) October 2, 2020

Queensland recorded two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday but they were ship crew and not exposed to the community, with just six active cases overall.

Under the roadmap Queenslanders will be allowed to gather in groups of up to 50 people in homes and public spaces from December 1.

Report calls for six urgent aged care changes.

Urgent changes have been called for in aged care as the federal government's pandemic preparedness for the sector is ruled insufficient.

The royal commission into aged care has made six recommendations to the government, that it has demanded must be acted on before December 1 this year.

The report has pointed to the essential need of clear leadership and communication, immediate federal funding to ensure elderly residents can be visited by friends and family, the rollout of infection experts at homes, an immediate launch of a Medicare Benefits Schedule to boost allied and mental health services, and an aged care advisory body.