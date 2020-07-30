The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday July 31.

Restrictions tighten in regional Victoria.

Restrictions have tightened in parts of regional Victoria to contain the spread of coronavirus, as the state's death toll continues to rise.

A man aged in his 50s from the town of Portland in the state's west is the latest victim of the virus. He died on Thursday but his death will be added to Friday's toll.

"We pass on our condolences to his family and friends," the Department of Health said in a statement.

Victoria recorded 723 new cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths on Thursday - both national records.

Ten of the deaths were linked to aged care facilities, with some 913 active cases and the bulk of deaths linked to the sector.

The Australian reported grim details of victims left in their beds for several hours after their deaths, with facilities struggling to control the spike in infections.

Senior doctors told the publication a number of deceased patients were left in their beds for about six hours at Epping Gardens nursing home - a claim backed up by another senior health source who has been providing assistance at the facility.

The Australian Defence Force has been called into the facility, which has been linked to 90 COVID-19 infections and six deaths, after the number of staff caring for residents plummeted to a ratio of one to 13.

More outbreaks have also emerged in regional Victoria where there are now 255 active cases, with 159 in six areas around Geelong.

From Friday, residents of Greater Geelong, Colac Otway, Surf Coast, Moorabool, Golden Plains and the Borough of Queenscliffe are banned from having visitors in their homes to help contain the spread.