Against all odds, Offspring just gave us the perfect ending.

In 2014, at the end of its fifth season, Offspring gave us a near-perfect series finale.

After the loss of her true love Patrick, giving birth to her daughter Zoe, navigating life as a single mother and living through more Proudman family disasters than the Offspring wardrobe department has printed scarves, we were treated to our last glimpse of Nina.

At her mother Geraldine’s house, the location of so much past Proudman drama, Nina sat in a group with her family and friends around her, daughter in her lap, looked directly into the camera and calmly reassured us that she “was ready”.

It felt like the Offspring door had firmly closed, but with the knowledge that your favourite characters standing on the other side of it were exactly where they needed to be. And they were all going to be ok.

Then, in 2016, Offspring defied the laws of the TV Gods and actually made a comeback. Bringing back almost the whole cast in its entirety and pushing the Proudman family drama back into overdrive once more.

But as the sixth and seventh seasons of the dramedy unfolded on our screens, true-blue Offspring fans began to feel a little tingle of doubt worming its way through their heads, because these new “rebooted” seasons just never felt quite… right.

All the pieces were there, but the magic was gone.

And longtime Proudman devotees began to wonder if having Nina and co back in their lives was even worth the angst they were feeling now. We’d had the perfect ending play out already, and now that lovely closure had completely unravelled.

Tonight, we saw perhaps the last ever episode of Offspring, as there has been no official word from Network Ten that season eight is even in the pipeline.

And yet, against all odds, Offspring just gave us Nina’s Perfect Ending: The Sequel.

There have always been two main loves of Nina’s life, that have received equal billing and airtime over the past seven seasons.

One has been her family (this includes all the hospital staff who became her family by default) and the other is her career.

Because the fact that Nina excelled at her job and at her work life, while also sometimes failing at it, is what made her more than a boho fashion goddess with a crazy family and the ability to still function at a basic adult level while having hallucinations.