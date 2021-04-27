15 women share what actually happened between the moment their water broke and giving birth.

Ask any mum and they'll tell you no two birth stories are alike.

...But the moments leading up to the birth are also just as unique.

For some women, the moment their waters break means grabbing their hospital bag and running out the door. But for others, it's just the beginning of hours of waiting, where they have the time to enjoy a leisurely lunch or shower.

And for one mum in particular, it was a manner of minutes before giving birth on the bathroom floor.

Mamamia.

To find out what actually happens after between your water breaking and giving birth - and just how different the experiences can be - we asked the Mamamia community to share what they went through.

Here's what those moments looked like for 15 women.

"My water broke at a cafe when we were having brunch. I went to the bathroom and finished brunch."

"My water broke at a cafe when we were having brunch (one day past due date with my first). I felt a pop, went to the bathroom but nothing. I finished brunch and then my partner asked if I still wanted to walk to the post office. I said yes as still nothing. By the time we walked home I looked like I’d wet myself. Rang the hospital and came in as instructed (I actually walked to the hospital). They monitored me and told me I was having contractions. Still couldn’t feel anything and thought ‘this is not so bad’. Went home for 5 hours and by then boy could I feel the contractions!! Laboured for another 12 hours then had emergency c section at 7am the next day and my gorgeous girl was born happy and healthy." - Lisa.

"My water broke about half an hour after we had new carpet laid!"

"I had a really lovely experience! My water broke around lunchtime on a Friday (about half an hour after we had new carpet laid!). I moseyed up to the hospital later that evening, only to be sent home. I had a great sleep and was awoken by contractions at 8am. By 10am they were close enough for me to want to go to hospital and my daughter was born two hours later naturally and drug free!" - Nikki.

"On the way to the hospital, I thought I was going to have the twins in the car."

"My waters broke for my twins around 7:30pm on a Friday night as soon as I sat down on the couch. Twenty minutes before, my husband had ordered takeaway for dinner at the local shops. So before we left for the hospital, he drove up to the shops to get the food. Meanwhile, our neighbour came over and saw that I needed to get to hospital ASAP and helped me pack the car and get ready. I could feel the babies coming as I was sitting in the car waiting for my husband to get back from the shops. He finally got back and on the way to the hospital, I thought I was going to have the twins in the car. We eventually got to the hospital and as I started pushing, my husband was standing there eating his burger and my steak sandwich. out and At 10:30pm my first baby came ten minutes later my second was born." - Des.