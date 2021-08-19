In case we hadn't already noticed, Australia has a compassion problem.

Australia is a fickle nation when it comes to compassion.

We've got an abundance of the stuff when natural disasters strike our shores. We've got plenty for our regional neighbours, and for strategic allies. Those, we've even followed to far-away conflicts, sacrificing lives in the name of "friendship" and common values.

But it's times like now, that its limits are clear.

After two decades of military involvement in Afghanistan, Australia followed the United States in withdrawing our troops from the country; a move which paved the way for hardline Islamist group, the Taliban, to steamroll their way into Kabul and reclaim control of Afghanistan's government over the weekend.

Scenes of desperation have followed, many of which have been beamed around the world.

Among them, photographs of a woman and child bloodied by Taliban forces who attempted to disperse crowds that amassed near Kabul's airport. And footage of citizens clawing the outside of taxiing US military planes, hoping to be among the fortunate minority to escape.

Though the new Taliban regime has pledged not to exact revenge on citizens who worked with the US-led NATO coalition to keep them at bay for the past two decades, most countries aren't willing to take that chance.

After all, the Taliban hardly has a reputation for mercy.

During its previous five-year reign from 1996 to 2001 adolescent girls were banned from receiving an education, women were forced to wear the all-enveloping burqa, and lawbreakers were executed by public stoning.

And so evacuations are being staged from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, the last parcel of the country still under allied control.

Late on Sunday, the US crammed 640 Afghans into an aircraft designed to carry roughly one fifth that many; just one of several planned evacuation flights out of the besieged capital.