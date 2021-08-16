The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday August 17.

Australian troops bound for Kabul as Biden blames Afghan leaders.

More than 250 Australian defence personnel will be deployed to Afghanistan to support the government's effort to evacuate citizens and visa holders.

A KC-30A refuelling aircraft left the RAAF's Amberley base on Monday for Australia's main operating base in the Middle East in support of the wider US-led operation later this week.

Two C-17A Globemasters will also depart for the Middle East later this week.

Since April, Australia has evacuated 430 Afghan employees, and their families, who assisted with the war effort over the past two decades.

Small contingent of Australian soldiers have departed QLD's Amberley air base to assist desperate evacuation efforts in #Afghanistan. Cargo and troops loaded on to KC-30A transport aircraft. Expected that two more C17 planes will follow soon.



The US sent about 3000 extra troops to evacuate embassy staff and others as the capital fell. The UK also said it was deploying troops to help British nationals and local translators flee.

Australia has joined dozens of countries in issuing a joint statement calling on all parties to "respect and facilitate the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country".

Since 2013, Australia has granted visas to 1800 people who worked with its forces out of Afghanistan.

Chris Barrie, who was chief of the defence force when Australia entered Afghanistan 20 years ago, said the "ugly truth" was the government left it too late. The retired admiral said there was not much hope for people who helped Australia and their families.

Amnesty International Australia refugee coordinator Graham Thom urged the government to expand its humanitarian intake for people fleeing Afghanistan.