The 6 affordable pieces that will upgrade your personal style right now.

I'm going to let you in on a secret.

"Effortless style" is a myth. Nothing more than a made-up fashion term.

The whole concept of just throwing something on and leaving the house looking amazing? No. Not even the world's most stylish women do that.

Nobody woke up looking chic, they had to put a bit of work in.

In fact, seasoned stylists will tell you that it's actually the most effortless looks that require the most effort.

Video via Mamamia.

If you feel like your personal style just isn't hitting, or you've got to this age and reckon it should've fallen into place by now, then take heart: it's not you. It's probably because you don't have the tools in your toolbelt to make things *read* as effortless and stylish.

As we enter a new season and your thoughts turn to shopping for fresh pieces, keep in mind that it's as much about how you wear the clothes as the things you're actually buying. Everyone loves the thrill of finding something new then wearing it the next day. But you really don't need to splash out on a whole new wardrobe to look and feel great in your clothes.