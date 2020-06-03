Search
The $35 Kmart puffer jacket we'll be re-entering the world in this winter.

Having a puffer jacket in your winter wardrobe is essential.

Not only is it versatile, stylish and warm, but it also feels like you’re walking around wrapped in a big blanket.

So once we have to rip off the bandaid and leave our sweats at home, we can just replace them with our favourite puffer. Winning.

WATCH: These are the two types of people in winter. Post continues below.

Video via Mamamia

And now, we might have stumbled on our new favourite: the $35 Kmart Puffer.

Kmart Curve Hem Puffer Jacket, $35.

The quilted puffer jacket includes a high neck, long sleeves, a zipper down the front, and two pockets. And if the burnt orange colour is a little loud for you, it comes in a neutral shade too.

Image: Kmart.
But before you choose to tone it down, do check out these ladies absolutely rocking the brighter colour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

All about the autumn tones today ????

A post shared by LIFE WITH JESS M_ (@lifewithjessm_) on

Oh, and to get you (and us) excited about the various other puffer jackets available this year, here are six more affordable options.

Kmart Plus Size Longline Puffer Jacket, $45.

Image: Kmart.

Kmart Puffer Jacket, $20.

Image: Kmart.
Kmart Collared Puffer Jacket, $40.

Image: Kmart.

Cotton On Body The Mother Puffer, $59.99.

Image: Cotton On.
Target Padded Puffer Jacket, $59.

Image: Target.

Supre Classic Puffer Jacket, $60.

Image: Cotton On.

Which puffer jacket will you be wearing this winter? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature image: Instagram/@lifewithjessm_ @lishyglows

