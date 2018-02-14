Spoiler alert: You don’t need to drop your monthly pay cheque to get a beautiful piece of jewellery.

You know, something that’s a little bit different, won’t turn your body green or be spotted on seven other people as you walk down the street.

Whether it’s a gift for yourself or someone you love, we’ve rounded up the 10 best mid-range jewellery brands worth checking out for when you don’t want something super cheap (but can’t quite splash the cash just yet.)

Like many good things these days, I stumbled upon Alix Yang through Instagram. Think statement yet minimalist jewellery that you can wear day after day and still get fresh compliments.

Our pick: Kira Hoops in Gold, $129.

Established in 2016, Bondi-based label By G is the brainchild of RMIT Fashion graduate Georgia who has previously worked for Chanel. (Oooh!) Designs are simple but quirky - the kind of statement pieces you'll wear for years to come.

Our pick: Picasso Cuff in Gold, $145.