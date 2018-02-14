Spoiler alert: You don’t need to drop your monthly pay cheque to get a beautiful piece of jewellery.
You know, something that’s a little bit different, won’t turn your body green or be spotted on seven other people as you walk down the street.
Whether it’s a gift for yourself or someone you love, we’ve rounded up the 10 best mid-range jewellery brands worth checking out for when you don’t want something super cheap (but can’t quite splash the cash just yet.)
1. Alix Yang
Like many good things these days, I stumbled upon Alix Yang through Instagram. Think statement yet minimalist jewellery that you can wear day after day and still get fresh compliments.
Our pick: Kira Hoops in Gold, $129.
2. BY G
Established in 2016, Bondi-based label By G is the brainchild of RMIT Fashion graduate Georgia who has previously worked for Chanel. (Oooh!) Designs are simple but quirky - the kind of statement pieces you'll wear for years to come.
Our pick: Picasso Cuff in Gold, $145.