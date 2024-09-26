I have a few strict rules when it comes to buying jewellery.

It doesn't have to cost a lot, but it does have to look expensive. If it needs to be removed before showering, sleeping or tending to a toddler, it doesn't make the cut. If it's going to tarnish after one wear, it's not worth it.

When I buy a piece, I want maximum enjoyment and exposure.

Forget what's trending - fashion can dictate that silver is in and gold is out or that artisanal is the current aesthetic, but I know my MO and I stick to it.

A solid commitment to refined gold jewellery means I'm often asked about my collection, and receive lots of dm's on Instagram about where to shop for keepsake pieces - as well as what's really worth the splurge.

If you look at jewellery investments on a spectrum, with high-street retailers like Lovisa and Colette at one end and luxury brands like Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels at the other, my collection sits entirely in the mid tier.

There's been an explosion of accessible jewellery brands in Australia in recent years, so you don't have to look far (or remortgage your house) to get your hands on some real gems. The democratisation of the jewellery market means that special-looking pieces are more affordable than ever. I'm not saying they're cheap, but they're very reasonable considering the quality.

Here are my top recommendations, plus exactly where I found my ride-or-die favourites.