15 women on the cute things under $50 that transformed their bathrooms.

Anyone else stuck with a bathroom that has faucets from, like, 1926? Or tiles that are just super INTENSE? Trying to improve the look of your b'room might seem like a lost cause - especially if you're renting. But it's not! We promise.

There's actually a whole heap of easy and inexpensive ways to take the focus off those bright purple tiles, the shower-tub combo that approximately 700 people have bathed in before you, and the ho-hum floor.

Watch: Want more bathroom tips? Cool! Check out five things you should probably stop storing in your bathroom. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

It's all about changing your 'I Have The Worst Bathroom' mindset, meeting a design challenge, and working with what you've got.

Here's a bunch of smart women who've made their formerly blah bathroom into a cute sanctuary, simply by adding a few affordable items.

Inspo, this way!

Morgan & Finch Mali Bath Mat, $29.95.