'After my husband's affair, my perfect Facebook posts fooled everyone about our marriage.'

"Look this way, Bee." My husband knelt next me with his phone positioned at eye level. The glittering Mediterranean Sea stretched behind him, and the warm wind licked my skin.

I was sprawled stomach-side down on a sun chaise, my cheek pushed against a terry cloth towel. My head spun from drinking too much champagne, and I stared over my sunglasses, aware of the crowd around us. I flashed what I hoped was a convincing smile and tried to calm my aching heart.

My husband, the man responsible for my current depression, encouraged me to laugh. I gave a false giggle while hiding my red eyes behind oversized sunglasses and holding back the scream lodged in my chest.

When he finished snapping pictures, he sent a batch to me. I pulled my wide-brimmed sunhat low on my brow and selected the photo that I thought looked the most carefree. How had my husband captured that moment when I had no happiness left inside me?

After a swig of champagne, I wrote a breezy caption that avoided what everyone was wondering: how were we doing? I posted it to Facebook.

Six weeks earlier, I had discovered my husband’s affair and ran away to Paris. There, I planned to regroup.

We had already survived my husband’s traumatic brain injury two years earlier. The TBI had left him unable to recall many parts of our life together, and I had used old photos to remind him of our important life events. I created the history I wanted him to know, leaving out the ugly bits.

Now, we were chronicling every supposed blissful moment of our Nice trip — the empty champagne bottles and strawberries, my frolicking in the sea, us smiling and laughing and looking happy. We never showed the messy parts like me wailing on the hotel floor or my husband’s face after I punched his jaw.

I only posted what I needed people to see.

I posted for his mistress. I posted for my family. I posted for my friends.

On the beach, we clicked, posted, and pretended. I believed that if we could create the illusion of a happy marriage, then maybe we could live it too, and maybe all the muck and pain of the previous months would vanish like a deleted image. I wanted to create our future like I had our past — one photo and one happy story at a time.