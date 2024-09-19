'5 months after my partner's cancer surgery, we breathed a sigh of relief. Then I found a lump.'

What would you do if you knew your time was running out?

In 2021, cancer caught up to me. Five months after my partner Lory had successful prostate cancer surgery, I found a lump.

It was stage four breast cancer, and my doctor informed me that it was terminal. The next few weeks were a total blur. I learned the cancer had spread. Then I was being whisked into surgery, and what followed was multiple chemotherapy rounds.

Losing my hair was horrible — a feeling that as a woman I can't quite describe. But what started as an emotional moment turned into a joyous one.

Cancer Chicks.

I arrived home to find my son and his friends with freshly shaved heads.

I felt such love and support in that moment. In their simple act, it became "Right, we're in the fight now."

Some people with stage four cancer live longer than the expected timeframe of three to five years, and some people live shorter than that.

I hope to be someone who lives beyond 1700 days, but as I'm in my third year post-diagnosis, I recognise that my life is highly likely to be much shorter than my husband and that I'll pass away before my son gets married and has kids.