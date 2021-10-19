"I have her to thank for my career." 14 women on the best piece of advice they received from a teacher.

There's something extra special about a good teacher.

You know the type. The one that goes beyond the curriculum and delivers students those little nuggets of wisdom.

Or the one who hangs behind after class to see how students are doing outside of their school work.

We love our teachers, and frankly, we don't think they get the love they deserve.

So, we put a call-out to the Mamamia community: What is the best-held piece of advice you've received from a teacher? Is there a certain person you'd like to thank?

Here's what they had to say.

Emma

"In my last year of high school, my legal studies teacher, Ms Valentine, wouldn't teach us the syllabus on Fridays.

"Instead, we'd move the desks around to a big semi-circle and she'd give us a topical issue (the death penalty, voluntary assisted dying, etc) and we would debate it over an hour while she'd play devil's advocate for whatever side we didn't choose.

"Not only did it reinvigorate my love of learning, but it also taught me that there's so much nuance to an argument and to always have empathy for the other side.

"I honestly credit her for my critical thinking skills nowadays."

Claire

"Mrs Adams was my English teacher.

"She used to make me read aloud when we were studying a book in class, and I would get really frustrated with being given the task all the time.

"Then she took me aside and said that my abilities in this class were ahead of my peers and that I should be proud that I am really good at something.

"She mentored me with my creativity and writing skills and I think I have her (and my parents who read to me a lot) to thank for where I am at in my career now."

Erin

"Mr Condon - my English teacher!

"I remember panicking about my English exams in year 12 because I really wanted to do well, and he kept telling me I was overthinking things.