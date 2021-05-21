14 women share the advice they wish they could give their teenage self.

When you're a teenager, it's very easy to succumb to the social pressures around you. Everyone's dealing with insecurities and at the time the things your mum keeps telling you aren't a big deal, are.

Years down the track you'll look back and wish you could've given yourself some advice to avoid those uncomfortable, awkward, and sometimes scary situations.

I asked our Mamamia team to share three pieces of advice they would give to their teenage self. Here's what they said.

Emma

1. Choose the subjects you want to do, not the ones you should do, and ENJOY LEARNING.

2. Be friendly to everyone and don't EVER bitch about other girls to fit in. Not cool.

3. Break up with your high school sweetheart. In fact, don't date them in the first place. I think dating in high school should be banned.

Madeline

1. You have your whole life ahead of you, you don't have to figure it all out now.

2. If friendships aren't two-way, drop them.

3. Stop criticising your body.

Emily

1. You’ll peak at 22 so chill with self-hate.

2. That boy isn’t interested in you and will grow up to be nothing so don’t waste your time on him and focus on your friends instead.

3. Stop trying to lighten your skin (it doesn’t work anyway).

Hannah

1. Stop plucking your eyebrows.

2. Stop plucking your eyebrows.