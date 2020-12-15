"Every midwife will have different advice": The 9 things I wish I knew before having a baby.

Having a baby? This is what you actually need to know.

1. Breastfeeding is hard.

Like really hard.

A friend of mine described it as the 'most unnatural natural thing you will ever do’. It takes weeks to get the hang of it. But if it’s not working, that’s okay too. Buy some formula just in case and remember, a fed baby is better than a starving one.

2. The sleep deprivation honestly is brutal.

Nothing can prepare you for it. I was so naïve even with everyone’s warnings.

I’m a really light sleeper, so when people warned me I usually responded with ‘don’t worry, I’m a crap sleeper anyway, so I don’t think it’ll affect me.’

Newsflash: It did.

There’s a huge difference between waking up and being able to roll over and go back to sleep, compared to being up 3-4 times a night for 1-2 hours each time.

Like I said, you can’t prepare for it, but when you’re in the midst of it, remind yourself that it’s not forever.

3. Your body won’t feel like yours again for months.

Pretty self-explanatory, but regardless of whether you had a natural birth or caesarean, you are beyond exhausted, stressed, hormonal, and if you’re a normal person (ie: not a model or celebrity) you won’t fit into your pre-pregnancy clothes for a while either.

Go easy on yourself, you’ll have plenty of time to get back to F45 when it doesn’t hurt to sit down.

