It's official: Hot girls sleep with soft toys.

Oh, you sleep with a soft toy?

No judgement, friend. Because it turns out, everybody else is doing it too.

In fact, you're right there alongside the likes of Margot Robbie, Lady Gaga and Molly-Mae, who all unashamedly snuggle their soft toys as a form of self-care.

Molly-Mae introduced the world to her beloved sleep companion, Ellie Belly, when she entered the Love Island house in 2019 with the plush elephant in tow. Since then, numerous videos of Molly-Mae and Ellie have since surfaced across TikTok, including one where she shared that she couldn't bear the thought of leaving the plush elephant alone while she was on a photoshoot.

"Ellie Belly came [on the shoot] cause I didn't want to leave him alone in the hotel room by himself, I felt bad," she said of the pair's shoot day.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post with more than three million likes, Lady Gaga showed off her collection of Squishmallows, referring to them as her "real friends", saying: "I you friends, all your colours and your uniqueness — your kindness, your curiosity and endless love."