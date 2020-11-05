A leaked video just completely spoiled the ending of The Bachelorette, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. A leaked video just completely spoiled the ending of The Bachelorette.

We're just hours away from The Bachelorette finale but it looks like Adrian's family just let slip that he doesn't win Becky's heart.

On Wednesday, the So Dramatic! podcast shared a very telling Instagram video of Adrian's family watching the hometown visits on TV.

But it seems their commentary may have just given away the finale.

"Why didn't she f**king chose him then?" a voice is heard saying off camera.

"Yeah Becky," someone else chimes in.

In another part of the video, Adrian is seen telling Becky how he feels about her.

"He's not lying, you can see he's not lying," someone his heard saying in the background.

"Poor Adrian. He is probably devastated," says another.

Yeesh. Things certainly aren't looking good for Adrian.

The Bachelorette finale airs tonight at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In today's episode, Laura Brodnik and Kee Reece chat about reality TV edits. Post continues below.