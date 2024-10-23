'As my friend died of cancer, my partner and I made a life-changing decision.'

Anne Nipperess always wanted to be a mother.

The single mum lived for her three children, Jorgee, 17, Charlee, 14, and Kurt, eight.

It was an attribute neighbour Courtney Geens admired when she met the NSW mother while living on the same street in 2017.

"Anne cherished every moment of being a mum," Courtney tells Mamamia. "She always put her kids above her needs, she would do anything for them."

As the years passed, their friendship grew.

Courtney's 11-year-old son Zandah played with Anne's kids in the street, the mums took turns babysitting and marked family milestones as one.

They imagined watching their kids grow up together.

Courtney with Anne's children, Jorgee, Charlee, and Kurt. Image: Supplied.