The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday July 30.

Leaders to chart course to reopen Australian in national cabinet.

Australia's leaders will start charting a course to fully reopening the nation based on new coronavirus vaccination rate modelling.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Friday chair a national cabinet meeting of state premiers and territory chief ministers.

Leaders will be presented with Doherty Institute modelling which calculates immunisation coverage needed to avoid lockdowns and restart international travel. The modelling has not been made public.

'National Cabinet' will see the Doherty Institute's vaccination modelling today, but @ScottMorrisonMP wants to keep the figures secret from everyone else until he presents us with a fait accompli. This isn't right. We need full disclosure now. #auspol https://t.co/sgeVHQSrER — Rex Patrick (@Senator_Patrick) July 29, 2021

Mr Morrison has tempered expectations of a concrete outcome like setting a "Freedom Day" similar to the United Kingdom's widespread dropping of restrictions.

"You don't just pick a day and, you know, get some fireworks," he told 3AW.

"That's not science. It's not medicine. It's not policy."

The prime minister said the infectious disease modelling would be considered alongside Treasury's economic advice to inform the path out of restrictions.

He remains confident a vaccination rate will be determined at some stage.

About 17.7 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine with a record 201,470 shots administered in the past 24 hours.

National cabinet will also receive an update on virus data, vaccine rollout and the code for truckies to move around the country.

Military deployed in Sydney following record high COVID daily number.

The military and police officers will enter the areas worst hit by Sydney's virus outbreak to ensure two million residents are complying with harsh lockdown restrictions.