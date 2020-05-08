What Adele’s new body really means for all women in the spotlight.

And, if I’m being brutally honest here, I felt it too.

This sense of disappointment has nothing to do with Adele herself, what she chooses to post on Instagram or what she decides to do with her body. But the reality is that at this moment in time, due to a lack of diversity in the women who are given space on the world stage, so much of our hope and self-acceptance has been tied up in (the very few) women like her.

It’s a tricky thing to explain to someone who has never walked through the world in a body that is not accepted, as someone who knows their physical appearance has the power to stand in the way of their dreams. So when someone emerges in the public eye, in a body that doesn’t fit the mould we’ve grown used to, in a sea of celebration and success, you find yourself desperately clinging both to them and the idea that maybe the world’s views are beginning to tilt just a little.

As Adele rose to fame it was on account of her immense talent as a singer and songwriter, but it was also noticeable that her body didn’t look the same as so many performers who had come before her. Somehow, this difference never seemed to enter into the equation of her success.

When this happens, legions of women who walk through the world in bodies they have been told are not suitable for success slowly begin to see a sliver of light in the distance, like the door separating the ‘good’ bodies from the ‘bad’ bodies opens just a little and their personal expectations shift.

Seeing women with different body shapes on album covers, in sold-out stadium concerts, on movie screens and walking on catwalks has the power to change the value we see in ourselves from a career, personal and even an economic standpoint.

Even something as small as the fact that some women could look at the clothes Adele used to wear on stage and on red carpets and think to themselves, in some cases for the first time ever, ‘I could fit into that,’ cannot be diminished in importance.

So when you see headlines, fans and commentators all celebrating the fact that the famous body you used to look at and see as a sign of acceptance is gone, and should never have existed in the first place, it’s hard not to feel a sense of loss.

A sense that the comforting idea you held that size was not tied to social acceptance was maybe all just a lie.