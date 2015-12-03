There’s no marching, but there’s plenty of bopping and sexy dancing.

The usual role of a college marching band is to rouse the crowd at a football game, so an Adele song isn’t really the natural choice.

But a performance by the Southern University marching band has blown her ballad Hello out of the water.

The clip of the Louisiana band was posted to YouTube on the weekend and has already been viewed more than 600,000 times.

You can watch it here:

Jimmy Fallon and Adele reworked it using classroom instruments, so really it was only a matter of time…