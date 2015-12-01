Hello, it's... the Adele eye makeup tutorial we've all been searching for.

Image: supplied.

If there’s one thing we love almost as much as Adele’s incredible singing voice, it’s her makeup — specifically, the eye makeup look she wears in the video for her latest single Hello.

The perfect winged eyeliner. The just-right smokey eye. Those huge lashes… we could go on, but instead we decided to recreate it for you. (Post continues after video.)

While the whole makeup look is great, the key focus here is on the eyes. The eyeliner is thick but not quite as winged as she has worn in the past, with the real flick provided by her eyelashes and framed with smokey nude shadow.

Pair this with natural brows, serious contouring, strategic highlighting and a nude lip and say hello to the ultimate Adele-inspired look.

How it’s done

The base (not shown in video)

Step 1: Apply primer all over the face.

Step 2: Work in your foundation using a sponge or brush, starting at the centre of your face and work outwards.

Step 3: Apply concealer under your eyes and over any blemishes you want covered.

Step 4: Suck in your cheeks to locate you cheekbones, and gently apply a contouring shade in the hollows, using a contouring brush to blend. Apply from the outside of your face working diagonally down, stopping halfway. Blend, blend, blend! Add a light swirl of blush on the apples of your cheeks

Step 5: Using a pencil in a shade darker than your natural eyebrows, gently fill in your brows. Use a clear mascara or gel to brush through and set.

Step 6: Dab highlight above your contour, on your cupids bow, down the centre of your nose and under the arch of your eyebrow. (The products Brittany used to create the look. Post continues after gallery.)

Brittany's Adele look Toolkit.

Face Base Skin Primer

Rimmel Foundation

It Cosmetics Concealer and Brightener

It Cosmetics My Sculpted Face Kit

It Cosmetics Angled Radiance Brush #10

Tarte Blush in fanciful

Real Techniques Blush Brush

Model Co Luminosity Shimmer Whip

Mac Brow Pencil

Model Co More Brows

Napoleon Perdis Love Nude Palette

Real Techniques Eye Brushes

Kat Von D Tattoo Liner

Charlotte Tilbury Rock N Kohl Eye Cheat

Glam Eyes Jessica

ModelCo Party Proof Lipstick

Eyes

Step 1: Take a base neutral colour and apply all over the lid, working right up under your brows.

Step 2: Take a caramel or chocolate shadow that’s one shade darker and using a slightly smaller brush, work into the crease, blending all over and finishing in line with the outer corner of your eye.