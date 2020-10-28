If I could rip those ruby slippers off Dorothy's feet, slip them on and click my heels together three times I’d wish myself to a world where bodies of any size or shape are never discussed.

Unfortunately, we’re not there yet and nobody knows that this week quite like Adele.

The Grammy Award-winning musician made her first public appearance in years this week when she hosted Saturday Night Live.

In the lead-up to Adele's appearance on the long-running comedy show, there's no denying there was a certain amount of the blood in the water.

Commentators and fans alike were chomping at the bit to see how the 32-year-old songstress would address her weight-loss, a subject that has been making headlines ever since she posted an image from Drake's birthday party in 2019. The story then escalated this year when she posted a full length photo of herself in May to celebrate her birthday.

Listen to The Spill hosts Laura Brodnik and Kee Reece explain why Adele's return to the spotlight highlights an impossible expectation. Post continues after podcast.

On the night her weight loss was a topic she decided to address with her typical candid humour, with a joke about her appearance and the world's fascination with it carefully woven into her opening monologue.

"I know I look different than when you last saw me, but because of the COVID restrictions and the travel ban, I had to travel light," she said. "I could only bring only half of me, and this is the half I chose."

To the untrained eye it may have seemed an easy, off-the-cuff remark, made in jest alongside jokes about why she chose not be the musical guest and how her fondness for swearing made her a dangerous choice of host.

Yet in reality there's also no way a performer at her level of fame hadn't carefully considered how she would make a return to the spotlight and address the subject of her weight loss. A question she would have known was lying in wait for her the moment she re-entered the world of interviews, performances and red carpets.

It shouldn't have to be said that Adele's body and weight are no one's business but her own, yet the world we live in paints a very different picture and many of the headlines that have flooded our news sites for the last year all champion the same dangerous narrative.

That thinner is always better and Adele is therefore happier, more desirable and more worthy of admiration than she was before.