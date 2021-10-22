Adele's promotional blitz ahead of the release of her fourth album, 30, is in full swing.

The latest thing getting fans excited is Adele's appearance on Vogue's popular video series 73 Questions, in which... well, it's pretty clear from the name. Typically, celebrities answer 73 questions while giving a tour of their home - but Adele added a twist, answering 95 questions. Why?

Well, I didn't anticipate needing to do math when I got up for work today, but here we go. Adele's albums are titled 19, 21, 25 and (soon) 30.

19 + 21 + 25 + 30 = 95.

Yes, this is some Taylor Swift Easter egg-level stuff.

As it always does, the Vogue series has given us some really interesting insight. We now know the weird gift James Corden gave Adele, her top three Beyonce albums and the advice she once received from John Mayer.

Here are the main takeaways from the video.

1. Adele has a framed piece of gum chewed by Celine Dion.

You know what? If I found out any non-famous fan of anyone had a piece of chewing gum framed in their house, I would find that... disturbing. But somehow, when it's Adele, it's endearing.

After being asked about her "proudest possession", Adele led the camera to her piece of prized memorabilia.

"It's pretty amazing," she said as she handed over a picture frame containing a piece of gum chewed by one of Adele's heroes, Celine Dion.

Okey... dokey. Image: Vogue.