"My boss added me on Facebook, and I don't know what to do."

Hi. Hello. Welcome. Take a seat.

Thanks for being here. We’ve got… a situation. Don’t worry, it’s not life threatening. No one is in imminent danger and nothing will suffer… except perhaps my career and credibility.

About a week ago, I was at work when I got a notification on my Facebook tab. Which is no biggie because tagging mates in memes scanning the news through my Facebook feed is part of my job. You can imagine my delight when I clicked over to see a welcome red number hovering over the friend request icon. It was flattering, and a welcome reprieve from, for once, not having to be the one stalking and then adding every new acquaintance in my life.

But upon discovering who my pending request was, my delight turned to dread.

It was my boss. Right there at the top of the pile of people I don’t know and never intend to accept. The very same boss sitting just metres from my computer.

My first thought was, what would Mark Zuckerberg do? I did a quick Google search to see if the creator of my predicament had any expert wisdom on the subject. He didn’t.

I then promptly logged of Facebook all together, closed the tab and got back to work, hoping it would quietly disappear.

In case you're wondering, there is no manual on the techiquette around adding/accepting work colleagues on social media. Therefore, starved of academic resources, I consulted my housemates. Which was precisely no help whatsoever, because the two of them couldn't agree.

One strongly felt I should under no circumstances have anyone in a position of seniority anywhere near my personal Facebook account. "What if your friends tag you in sex stuff, or memes about how much you hate your job?!" she asked. It's here where I'd like to say that I love my job and that I, under no circumstances, am ever tagged in any such ridiculous nonsense...