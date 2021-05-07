'My husband and I met in addiction recovery. After 8 years together, I realised he never stopped.'

I felt like an idiot when I found the prescription bottle in my husband’s ute. The label was ripped off, probably by the dealer, and inside was a small baggie of pot.

We had celebrated our six-year wedding anniversary just a month before.

We were recovering drug addicts with nearly nine years clean who had met in a 12-step fellowship. Well, I thought holding it in my hand, one of us has been clean that long at least.

Watch: We share our relationship deal breakers. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Pot is not that big of a deal to most people.

It is currently legal for medicinal purposes in one state that borders us. And it's just a matter of time before our state begins selling pot too.

But, as a recovering drug addict, I am not most people. For there to be drugs in the house of two recovering drug addicts was a big f**king deal.

My husband and I had been sitting on the couch when he said, "I want to get something sweet. I’m going to go to the gas station."

"No, let me," I said. "I’ll get a sweet for my sweetie."

"Get me a nutty bar," he told me.

When I returned from the petrol station, his nutty bar in a bag on my passenger seat, I parked in the garage next to his ute. I opened my car door, and I smelled pot. His ute was unlocked, even though it was rarely unlocked.

Earlier I had gone looking in his backseat for our daughter’s shoe, and he had stood in the doorway watching me and locked it as soon as I was done.

This time, I found eye drops in his cup holder.

What normal reason would a person have for keeping eye drops in their cup holder? There are many, probably. Dry eyes. Allergies.

But, it was obvious to me now that my husband was keeping the eye drops to hide his reddened eyes from me, his wife and partner in recovery.

I next opened the glove box, followed by the middle console. I did not even have to dig.

There was the prescription bottle sans label in the middle console. The bloody murder weapon stowed away in someone’s closet, the picture of your lover tangled up in someone else’s arms: the infallible evidence I had hoped I would never find.

I set the prescription bottle I’d found in his truck down on the coffee table in front of him. He was watching TV, his feet propped up.