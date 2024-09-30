Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart were co-stars for years. She was 'shocked' when she started to develop feelings for him.

Since the '90s, Aussie actors James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou have known one another as co-stars.

It started with the Australian soap Breakers, and then later in 2016 when Stewart joined the cast of Home and Away. Stewart and Nicodemou have played lovers and now a married couple for a number of years on the hit drama.

Then recently, their working relationship morphed into something far more personal.

"Jimmy and I have known each other for 25 to 30 years and there were no feelings for a really, really long time. So I was shocked when I started having feelings," Nicodemou told Mamamia's No Filter this week.

"There was this chemistry for the first time — this spark that happened that wasn't there before and it was weird."

Watch: Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart speak to Mamamia's social team on the Logies red carpet. Post continues below.



Mamamia.

Nicodemou has her son Johnas, 12, with her ex-partner Chrys Xipolitas, and they split in 2016. It has been reported that Nicodemou split with her most recent partner in late 2023.

Stewart shares daughter Scout, 12, with former actor Jessica Marais. They ended their relationship in 2015, Stewart remarrying his former Home and Away co-star Sarah Roberts in 2019 and later divorcing.

Stewart and Nicodemou have reportedly been dating since April 2024.