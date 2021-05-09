'I couldn’t believe it was me under the wig.' 9 actors who look scarily similar to their real-life characters.

Renée Zellweger looked so much like Judy Garland in the 2019 film Judy, that even she didn't believe it was her under the wig.

"Judy’s features and her defining physical characteristics were instantly recognizable. It felt like it wasn’t me underneath the wig and makeup," she told Vanity Fair.

"Every day it was denial. I couldn’t believe it was me."

To get the features just right, Zellweger had to wear brown contact lenses, a prosthetic nose, had her eyebrows reshaped and wore dental retainers to match Garland’s teeth and jaw line.

"Renée had a set of teeth that she could rehearse with," Jeremy Woodhead, the film's makeup and hair designer told The Hollywood Reporter.

"She spent several weeks with these teeth and by the time we came to film, she was completely used to wearing them, so it didn’t impede her."

A shading makeup technique was also used to give the actress the appearance of Judy’s cheekbones.

"Most of the shading was trying to age Renée’s beautiful, flawless face into [Garland’s] more ravaged look...There’s lots of shading around the jawline to suggest that her face has dropped somewhat, and [we added] eye bags and creasing around the eyes."

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

Emma Corrin and Princess Diana are basically the exact same person. And we will not hear otherwise.

Fans of The Crown will agree that the British actress had a striking resemble to the late Princess when she starred in season four of the show.

Even he co-star Josh O'Connor agrees.

"When I first met her, I walked into a room where they were casting Camilla, and Emma Corrin was there to read [scenes as] Diana before they were even thinking about Diana. I was like, 'I don't know who this girl is, but she literally is Diana'," he told Glamour.