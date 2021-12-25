'I got to be this weird stalker guy.' 7 actors who hated their popular TV and film characters.

As an actor, your job is to take on the personality, traits and motivations of the character you are playing. So it's a bit unfortunate when the person you are pretending to be is a total d*ck.

Here are 7 actors who hate characters they've played - and for some of them, this means they are cringing about their most iconic roles.

Ugh.

Penn Badgley, Gossip Girl.

Image: The CW.

Now, before you ask: Yes, Penn Badgley also hates his character Joe from Netflix series You. Joe is a manipulative stalker and serial killer. So it would be a bit concerning if he didn't hate Joe.

But we need to talk about how he also hates Dan Humphrey.

Thank. God. For. That.

Gossip Girl's Dan Humphrey is the worst, and this is a show that also included Chuck Bass!

In an October 2021 interview with Esquire, Badgley was asked what the worst thing Dan ever did was. There was a lot to choose from, including that unfortunate 'being Gossip Girl the entire time and online bullying all your friends and family' thing.

"He outed his sister losing her virginity," Badgley answered. Yes! Justice for Little J!

"These storylines are twisted. This is villainous," he said. "I am known for playing off-putting and villainous characters, how did I end up here?"

Don't worry about it too much, mate. Absolutely everyone who has watched the Gossip Girl finale has asked themselves the same question.