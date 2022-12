For actors who are required to get intimate with their co-stars, it can be a very... interesting experience.

And while we - the viewers - might love to watch romance bloom on screen, it doesn't mean the stars enjoy the experience. In fact, there are some actors who absolutely despised kissing their co-stars.

Watch: Alternative Christmas movies to get you in the holiday spirit.



Video via Mamamia.

Here are eight actors who hated kissing their co-stars, and why.

Angelina Jolie and James McAvoy.