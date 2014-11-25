teens

These are the actresses in the running to play Princess Mary.

There are some pretty big names being thrown around.

Channel 10 has confirmed it will bring the fairy tale story of Princess Mary to the small screen next year and there’s been plenty of buzz around who will play her.

Australian Women’s Weekly reports that Aussie actresses Margot Robbie, 24, and Rose Byrne, 35, are the front-runners. And they will have some pretty big (and royal) shoes to fill.

The movie will retell Mary's beautiful love story.

The royal couple, who met at a Sydney pub, married after four years of dating and are now parents to Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

Mary: the Making of a Princess is expected to start filming next year.

Who do you think would make a good Princess Mary? 

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery for more pictures of Princess Mary and her adorable family...
Princess Mary and Prince Christian, 2
Princess Mary, 2012
Princess Mary, Prince Frederik and Vicent, 2012
Princess Mary, Prince Frederik, Isabella, Josephine and Vincent, 2011
The Danish royals at the annual Summer photo call, 2014
The Christening Of Prince Henrik Carl Joachim Alain - Denmark
The royal family.
Prince Frederik and Princess Mary with Vincent and Josephine, 2014
Princess Mary and daughter Josephine, 2014
Princess Mary and daughter Josephine, 2014
The Danish royal family on their annual ski holiday, 2014
The Danish royals in Greenland, 2014
Princess Mary
Princess Mary with baby Christian
Prince Henrik Of Denmark, HRH The Prince Consor's Celebrates It's 80th birthday At Chateau De Cayx
Princess Mary and Prince Fredrick on a rainy day
Princess Mary after the birth of Christian
Queen Beatrix Of The Netherlands Hosts A Dinner Ahead Of Her Abdication.
Princess Mary and Frederik Official Anniversary Photo
Princess Mary and Frederik Official Anniversary Photo
Princess Mary and Frederik Official Anniversary Photo
Princess Mary and Frederik Official Anniversary Photo
Prince Frederik & Princess Mary of Denmark - wedding

