"They kept the breakup hidden from the crew." 16 actors who had to work with their ex on set.





It's not hard to see how actors fall in love on set.

From the long hours, to the on-set chemistry (and the occasional romance rumours) it's no surprise that sparks start flying.

But when things go south and couples break up during filming, things can get a little... tricky.

Especially when they still have to play lovers on the show or worse film *intimate* scenes together.

But despite the awkwardness, some actors have managed to make it work.

From Joey King and Jacob Elordi, to Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, here are 16 actors who had to work with their ex on set.

Jennifer Aniston and Tate Donovan on Friends.