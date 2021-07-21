So you've tried literally everything to clear your skin. Here's what to do next.

Having a long-term relationship with breakouts and acne is a thing that's just part of many people's lives - whether you've been blessed with them since your teenage years, or they've decided to crop up in adulthood.

It sucks. And it's even more frustrating when you feel like you're s**t outta luck on the treatment front.

If you've tried literally every single thing under the sun to clear your skin (new skincare products/routines, facials, trying to control your triggers) but you're still seeing little to no progress, it's time to look at other options.

We spoke to Dr Imaan Joshi from Skin Essentials and asked her to share her professional advice on the alternative treatments for acne for when you feel you've tried everything.

1. Go to a professional and get a proper diagnosis.

Acne is a fickle thing, and it's important to understand that there's no one cause - it's different for everyone.

That's because breakouts on your face can be related to many different skin conditions - such as acne, rosacea and dermatitis - just to name a few.

So, instead of jumping on different treatments willy nilly, it's best to see a professional and work out what's actually going on with your skin.

"Don't diagnose it yourself - it’s a medical disease that needs a medical diagnosis and treatment," said Dr Joshi.

Some of these skin concerns are obviously more common than others, so it's important that you know what to look for when it comes to identifying the symptoms. Dr Joshi said it depends on ages and stages.

"If this is in adolescence, it’s very common. Around 80 per cent of teens will have some form of acne - some 20 per cent will have it serious enough to warrant medical attention. Most young people will outgrow it in their 20s, but many won’t," she explains.